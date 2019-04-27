UUs to contemplate values Sunday

By Pauline Benetti

Periodically, Unitarian Universalists (UUs) are asked to consider their relationship to their church. There is no doctrine that says they must attend service, no belief that says failure to attend is a transgression, no one to raise an eyebrow if they do not. They are perfectly free to make up their own minds each Sunday. Yet, without compunction, they do attend. The question then becomes, “Why?”

This Sunday’s service will be very internally focused as those in attendance attempt to answer the question. It will be a time of sharing and learning, a time for thinking about values and articulating core beliefs. Our third UU principle, “Acceptance of One Another And Encouragement to Spiritual Growth in Our Congregations,” will be very much in evidence during this time together.

Ours is a welcoming congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. Usually, leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny on third and fourth Sundays; however, this Sunday a lay leader will preside.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds continues in May on May 19 and 26. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

