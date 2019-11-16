UUs to consider what determines ethical behavior

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

We all grow up learning what is right and wrong behavior. But where does this learning come from? Our parents? Religious institutions, scriptures and doctrines? What determines our rule for appropriate behavior?

These are questions of ethics. On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m., the Pagosa Unitarian Universalists Fellowship will take a closer look at what determines ethical behavior. The primary question behind our discursive exploration will be, “Who or what determines the rules of ethical engagement or action?”

To answer this question, we will compare and contrast the Zen Buddhist ethical approach with the Christian approach. In doing so, we will learn much about our cultural ethics. We may also discover an insightful, more commonsense approach to ethical conduct. What we hope to uncover is an ethics of the heart, rather than the mind. This inquiry will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny, who prefers an ethics that moves with the situation rather than stands still “in the face of” it.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories