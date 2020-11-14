UUs to consider the practice of self-reflection

By Pauline Benetti

Pagosa UU Fellowship

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship continues virtual service on the first and third Sundays of the month. The fellowship has become quite adept at providing virtual continuity for members and friends in a variety of ways. Continuity comes through abbreviated services, coffee talks and small group meetings, all in virtual community.

Unitarian Universalism is unique among the world’s religions in the sense that it seeks inspiration in our ethical and spiritual life from the established wisdom of other religions. Paganism is one of those ancient traditions.

Samhain (pronounced SOW-win) marked the end of summer and began the Celtic new year. Ushering in a new year signaled a time of both death and rebirth, something that was doubly symbolic because it coincided with the end of a bountiful harvest season and the beginning of a cold and dark winter season that would present plenty of challenges. It was a time to honor the ancestors and to usher in “the dark half of the year” by going within.

We began the celebration of Samhain at our last service with our remembrances of loved ones passed from this life. This Sunday, we will welcome the darkness by turning our thoughts inward in our consideration of the purpose and practice of self-reflection. Please join us.

Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88284380641?pwd=ZnAycGppOUdZTVlJMlRYVGV6OVdQdz09, one tap mobile: +16699006833,, 88284380641#,,,,0#,,059944#, telephone: (346) 248-7799, meeting ID: 882 8438 0641, password: 059944.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes have been temporarily canceled due to COVID-19. For more information about RE or the fellowship, call 731-7900 or email info@pagosauu.org.