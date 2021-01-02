UUs to celebrate the new year

By Pauline Benetti

Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship continues virtual service on the first and third Sundays of the month. The fellowship has become quite adept at providing virtual continuity for members and friends in a variety of ways. Continuity comes through abbreviated services, coffee talks and small group meetings all in virtual community.

The service of Jan. 3, 2021, will be lead by lay leader Joan Ward on the topic of “New Year’s Traditions and Resolutions.” We will celebrate the new year on a lighthearted note with a service presenting New Year’s traditions around the world, from eating 12 grapes in the 12 seconds before midnight in Spain to carrying an empty bag around the block in Columbia and then ask participants to add a favorite tradition to the mix. For resolutions, we will look to see if 2020 has inspired any new commitments or changes in 2021. And for everyone — here is to a happy and healthy new year.

Please join us through Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88284380641?pwd=ZnAycGppOUdZTVlJMlRYVGV6OVdQdz09, telephone: 1 (346) 248-7799, meeting ID: 882 8438 0641, password: 059944.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes have been temporarily canceled due to COVID-19. For more information about RE or the fellowship, call 731-7900 or email info@pagosauu.org.