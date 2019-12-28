UUs to celebrate the end of the old year and the beginning of the new

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

In anticipation of New Year’s Day, for the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) service on Dec. 29, Unitarian Universalist members Julie Loar and Michael Demchak will present.

Loar will discuss the calendar and how it became out of sync with seasons and signs, and Demchak will talk about the unchanging wheel of the year. Everyone will participate in a ritual to release the past and welcome the new. Come help celebrate.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes are held on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us.

For further information about the PUUF, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories