UUs to celebrate spring

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Lay leader Avalon Haykus leads this week’s service, titled “Miracles of Spring” in which she invites us to examine with her the “truth and meaning” of the season.

Spring begins this month and presages the arrival of Easter and Passover in April. However, this time of year is about much more than dying eggs and eating matzo. The spring equinox, celebrated by earth-based religions around the world, and the biblical stories of Easter and Passover, mark periods of transformation and renewal in their respective faiths. What might these important holidays symbolize to us?

Haykus, MA, CHT received her master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University. As a psychotherapist in private practice, she specialized in the use of hypnosis to help clients heal emotional trauma and access higher states of consciousness. She owned and taught state-approved professional certification trainings in hypnotherapy in Denver and Pagosa Springs until retiring in 2012.

Haykus is a past president of Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship. She has also served as lay minister, youth religious exploration teacher and Worship Committee chair. She feels grateful to be a part of the progressive and inclusive religious community that is the Pagosa UU Fellowship.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes are held on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

Remember to set your clocks for daylight saving time on Saturday evening. Our service “springs ahead” one hour.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories