UUs seek balance between contemplation and action

By Dean Cerny

During the last two centuries, western culture and religious perspectives have benefited from their exposure to eastern cultural and religious perspectives. One important aspect of eastern religious traditions is its emphasis on the contemplative aspects of spiritual practice. Traditionally, a western approach to spirituality has placed an overt emphasis on action over contemplation.

Technology has exacerbated this approach. Immediate knee-jerk reactions are enhanced and fueled by social media via the Internet. Last month’s confrontation between the young man and the Native American at the women’s march in our nation’s capital is an example of how quickly the call for action goes out to all those who took offense on both sides. A very complex situation was reduced to a simple call for judgment and retaliatory action. What a more contemplative approach to this confrontation would have revealed and yielded was lost in the knee-jerk reaction of all parties laying claim to offense.

This Sunday’s service, Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m., will accentuate the need for striking a balance between action and contemplation in our individual spiritual lives, as well as society as a whole. Spiritual well-being and maturity hinges upon a healthy balance of contemplation and action. Our parents’ wise advice to think before we act was an idea implanted in our hearts and minds at a very early age. The need to reestablish such wisdom in our spiritual lives will be the intention of this service led by Pastor Dean Cerny.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds will continue this month. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

