UUs search for truth on a cutting edge

By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
Ecstasy, psilocybin, LSD and ayahuasca, millions of people have ingested these mind-altering substances and found them to be a potent force for expanded consciousness.
However, since they first became well known in the United States in the 1960s, they have also been the subject of substantive research into the healing of emotional trauma and psychological disease.
Early pioneers in the field of psychedelic therapy, such as Richard Alpert, Ph.D. (aka Ram Dass), and Timothy Leary, Ph.D., working at Harvard University, and modern researchers like Rick Doblin, Ph.D., give hope to those suffering from PTSD, depression and addictions through the use of these powerful agents for change.
Unitarian Universalism affirms and promotes respect for the inherent worth and dignity of every person and a free and responsible search for truth and meaning. Join us this Sunday as we explore the scientific research into hallucinogenic healing and share personal stories of the spiritual transformation afforded by such substances. Villainized by the federal government’s “War on Drugs” such substances may, in the future, be an important (and legal) tool for promoting health and wellness.
Avalon Haykus, MA, CHT, received her masters degree in psychology from Antioch University. As a psychotherapist in private practice, she specialized in the use of hypnosis to help clients heal emotional trauma and access higher states of consciousness. She owned and taught state-approved professional certification trainings in hypnotherapy, through the Alchemy Institute in Denver, Colorado and Turning Point Hypnotherapy Academy in Pagosa Springs, until retiring in 2012.
Avalon is a past president of PUUF. She has also served as lay minister, youth religious exploration teacher and worship committee chair. She feels grateful to be a part of the progressive and inclusive religious community that is the Pagosa UU Fellowship.
Our fellowship is about community; it is about spiritual growth; it is about the search for truth which is often on the cutting edge. We are a welcoming congregation and invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation. Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.
Children’s Religious Explorations begin again in September and information is available by contacting afrancis_@hotmail.com.
For further information about Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
