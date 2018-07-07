UUs learn about the Bahá’í faith

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
Unitarian Universalism (UU) has no creed to which it adheres, nor does it have a single document from which to draw inspiration.
Instead, it exists within a “living tradition” of wisdom and spirituality, drawn from several different sources, one of which is “wisdom from the world’s religions which inspires us in our ethical and spiritual life.”
This Sunday, UUs will view a film on one of the world’s religions, the Bahá’í Faith, with an introduction by Ernest and Barbara Bruss, who joined the Bahá’í Faith in 1969 in Hawaii. They traveled with their four sons around the world for one year promoting the faith, pioneered in the Portuguese island of Madeira, served extensively on Bahá’í institutions and developed programs illustrating the diversity of the Bahá’í world family.
The inclusiveness of the Bahá’í Faith will resonate with UUs. It is their belief that, throughout history, God has sent to humanity a series of divine educators — known as manifestations of God — whose teachings have provided the basis for the advancement of civilization. These manifestations have included Abraham, Krishna, Zoroaster, Moses, Buddha, Jesus and Muhammad. Bahá’u’lláh, the latest of these messengers, explained that the religions of the world come from the same divine source and are, in essence, successive chapters of one religion from God.
Bahá’ís believe the crucial need facing humanity is to embrace a unifying vision of the future of society and of the nature and purpose of life. Such a vision unfolds in the writings of Bahá’u’lláh, the prophet founder of the Bahá’í Faith.
The central theme of Bahá’u’lláh’s message is that humanity is one single race and that the day has come for its unification in one global society. God, Bahá’u’lláh explained, has set in motion historical forces that are breaking down traditional barriers of race, class, creed and nation, and that will, in time, give birth to a universal civilization. The principal challenge facing the peoples of the earth is to realize their interdependence and to contribute toward the development of a just, peaceful and prosperous society.
The purpose of the Bahá’í Faith is to help make this possible. A worldwide community of Bahá’ís, representative of most of the nations, races and cultures on earth, is working to give Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings practical effect, including the:
• Recognition that true religion is in harmony with reason and the pursuit of scientific knowledge.
• Abandonment of all forms of prejudice.
• Equality of women and men.
• Recognition of the unity and relativity of religious truth.
• Elimination of extremes of poverty and wealth.
• Realization of universal education.
• Responsibility of each person to independently search for truth.
“Let your vision be world embracing…,” Bahá’u’lláh said.
We invite all to a viewing of this introduction to the Bahá’í Faith and its message of world peace. Our fellowship is about community and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation.
Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome. Children’s Religious Explorations begin again in September and information is available by contacting afrancis_@hotmail.com.
For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories, Updates