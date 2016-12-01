UU topic: ‘Using Archetypal Language to Foster Kindness’

By Stacey Couch

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “Using Archetypal Language to Foster Kindness,” with Stacey Couch, this Sunday, Dec. 4, for its regular service.

Archetypes are cosmic designs that describe human nature, the universal templates from which we are made. Hundreds of archetypes exist, such as angel, child, mother, saboteur, victim and healer.

We are always reading other peoples’ archetypes unconsciously and instantaneously to form opinions about them. This is how we stereotype and fall into prejudice. In an attempt to be more accepting, we suppress criticism only to have it erupt unexpectedly. Or, we run ourselves ragged trying to undo the automatic judgments that run through our minds.

By learning to consciously use archetypal language, we break free from intolerance and find a swift path to kindness. Knowing archetypes helps us understand our fellow humans more fully and come into a balanced relationship. If you are feeling the intense rift in our country right now and want to help, you can practice with archetypal language to be a force for peace.

Couch is a spiritual director who specializes in archetypal consulting and shamanic healing.

This presentation reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “Justice, equity and compassion in human relations” and “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a welcoming congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion