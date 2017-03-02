UU topic: ‘Urban Survival and Sustainability’

By Bob LeCour

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “Urban Survival and Sustainability,” with Bob LeCour, this Sunday, March 5, for its regular service.

In this time of political turmoil throughout the world, human support systems can be challenged. Weather changes, political controls and human population increases make for disturbances we all have to deal with.

Pagosa Springs is a small town with two major access roads that trucks use to bring us supplies. The possibilities for short- or long-term breaks in that supply line are real. So, how do we prepare for such an event? Also, what can we do to develop long-term sustainability and self-support systems to help others, the environment and ourselves?

In this presentation, LeCour will draw on his life experience running a sled dog touring business in the Breckenridge, Colo., area and providing expedition support for the National Outdoor Leadership School, as well as guiding students on river and camping trips for the Jefferson County School District. His interest in sustainable living led to building an off-grid home in Ridgway, Colo.

LeCour is a longtime Colorado resident with some time out of this state creating a homestead in the Utah desert and working with the Shoshone Indian Tribe in Wyoming. He has multiple degrees in science and technology. His career was mostly as a science instructor and library administrator for Jefferson County and Woodland Park schools.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all” and “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community.

As a welcoming congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion

Like this: Like Loading…