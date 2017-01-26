UU topic: ‘Transgender’

By Angela Herrera and Donna Tara McCaughin

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend an Internet-streaming program titled “Transgender,” with New Mexican Rev. Angela Herrera and Donna Tara McCaughin, this Sunday, Jan. 29, for its regular service.

Did you know that, “Eve is referred to as ‘him,’ Adam as ‘they,’ and Noah as ‘her;’ that gender is ‘highly elastic’ in the Hebrew scriptures? We don’t hear about that. What we usually hear about is what some theologians call ‘Texts of Terror,’ texts like the story of Sodom and Gomorrah, texts used to condemn, exclude, and even justify violence against certain people. It has happened against women, enslaved people, people of color, poor people and gays. The scriptures have been used against unmarried people, and they have been used to prevent people from getting married. [However, the Bible …] doesn’t support discrimination against transgender people, and it even looks like the ancient name of God is a two-gender name.”

With these words, Herrera begins her Aug. 28, 2016, sermon titled “Transgender.” Herrera is the associate minister at the First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque, N.M. Since many people are still confused about what being transgender is all about, Herrera helps listeners to understand four related concepts: sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. During this sermon, she also shares the pulpit with a transgender member of her congregation, Donna Tara McCaughin, who shares her story.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The inherent worth and dignity of every person,” “Justice, equity and compassion in human relations,” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”

The service will be followed by the second of three “Town Hall” conversations. Members and others will continue to craft a collective vision for the next three to five years and will address issues concerning the potential for calling a part-time minister to serve the fellowship. A light lunch will follow, so please bring a dish to share.

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion