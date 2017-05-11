UU topic: ‘The Universal Power of the Mother Archetype’

By Stacey L.L. Couch

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a program titled “The Universal Power of the Mother Archetype,” with Stacey L.L. Couch, this Sunday, May 14, for its regular service.

On a cosmic scale, the mother archetype represents the giving of life. The great mother gave birth to heaven and Earth. She is the protector and nurturer of the infinite life force. She has the capacity for the immense expression of unconditional love and devotion.

Archetypes are universal patterns of human nature, and a prime example is the mother archetype. You don’t have to bear children to express the mother archetype. You can mother nieces and nephews, friends, co-workers and partners. The mothering instinct also extends to your creative projects. Both women and men can embody this archetype.

The pressure of being a good mom can turn you into a fire-breathing dragon. It can also connect you to the greater creative force and make you a powerful vessel of unconditional love. Understanding the mother archetype better helps us all contribute to the wellness of our communities, society and planet.

Couch is a spiritual director who specializes in archetypal consulting and shamanic healing.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning” and “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

