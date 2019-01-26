UU topic: The responsible exercise of freedom of religion

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution establishes freedom of religion. Most people would view this amendment as a guarantee to the right of religious freedom. However, there is a growing populace that would emphasize a view of this document that guarantees the right of freedom from religion. The exercise of “freedom from religion” versus “freedom to religion” is but a part of many a spiritual journey. Which aspect of this journey you accentuate determines your future spiritual path.

Unitarian Universalism is one of a few religious organizations that walks the “razor’s edge” of freedom from religion and freedom to religion. This “edge” will be the focus of the Sunday service on Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

In particular, the question will be raised concerning the possible pitfalls of a faith that places undue emphasis upon freedom from religion. Unitarian Universalism can be fearless in its attempt to identify, understand and befriend the elephants in her sanctuary. Join us in this process of discovery. This service will be navigated by Pastor Dean Cerny.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds begins in January on Jan. 20 and 27. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories