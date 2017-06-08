UU topic: ‘The Paradox of Religious and Spiritual Language: Words that attempt to Express the Inexpressible’

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service titled “The Paradox of Religious and Spiritual Language: Words That Attempt to Express the Inexpressible,” with visiting pastor Dean Cerny, this Sunday, June 11.

In this second of a three-part message, we turn toward a more pragmatic look at the use of religious language as a means of expressing our common spiritual experiences.

At a grassroots level, we will attempt some sincere and honest questioning concerning the Pagosa Fellowship’s ability to engage one another’s theological differences. Answers, we will discover, are to be found at the core of our individual spiritual experiences.

We will attempt to articulate the uniqueness of our spiritual experiences by beginning to develop a common religious and spiritual vocabulary. Looking ahead, part three of this series of messages will involve the practical application of our emerging language skills.

Cerny will soon become a part time resident of Pagosa Springs and, after a congregational vote, will lead services at the Fellowship twice each month. This is a collaborative effort between Cerny and the Fellowship as they both explore the potential possibilities of a “settled” form of spiritual leadership for the Unitarian Universalist presence here.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all” and “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

