UU topic: the direct experience of transcending mystery

By Pauline Benetti
Special to The PREVIEW
Unitarian Universalism holds no creed, no particular belief system; rather, our congregations affirm and promote seven principles, which we hold as strong values and moral guides and which are usually exemplified in our services.
During Sunday’s service we will experience the third principle: “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations.”
We live out these principles within a “living tradition of wisdom and spirituality,” drawn from sources as diverse as science, poetry, scriptures and personal experience.
The service, presented by Dr. Pam Kircher, draws its inspiration from personal experience, the first of the several sources we draw upon: “Direct experience of that transcending mystery and wonder, affirmed in all cultures, which moves us to a renewal of the spirit and openness to the forces which create and uphold life.”
Many of us have profound direct experiences of mystery that we may describe as spiritual experiences, deep connection with nature or mystical occurrences. Even though these mystical experiences are hard to put into words, they can be the driving force behind people’s lives. These often-unspoken experiences form the bedrock of belief and focus of many lives. The overarching theme of these occurrences is usually the understanding that our purpose in life is to love universally and to recognize our interconnectedness to all life. Another common change after a spiritually transforming experience is a decreased fear of death.
In her presentation, Kircher will illustrate how mystical occurrences, including synchronicity and spiritually transforming experiences, have formed the basis of her understanding of life and guided the decisions she has made that determined her outer world.
She’ll share spiritually transforming experiences of people she has cared for as a hospice doctor, near-death experiences people have shared with her in her talks, and transformation of people receiving energy work in the form of healing therapy. Hearing other people’s stories often reminds us of our own stories and gives them validation. When we begin to value our own experiences as much as those we read about, we begin to deeply know that indeed, love and oneness are the basis of our highest possibilities for our lives and our world.
Our fellowship is about belonging and, through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. We are a Welcoming Congregation; we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. and, following that, we invite you to share refreshments and conversation.
Every third Sunday, our service includes children’s religious explorations. All youngsters ages 5-12 are welcome and there are no prerequisites. Parents need only show up with their offspring.
Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.
For further information, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
