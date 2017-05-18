UU topic: ‘Religion As Spiritual Language: What Dialect Do Unitarian Universalists Speak?’

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service titled “Religion as Spiritual Language: What Dialect Do Unitarian Universalists Speak?” with visiting pastor Dean Cerny this Sunday, May 21.

This message will be the first of a trio of topics designed to investigate the use of religious language as a means of discovering our theological diversity at the Fellowship and the Unitarian Universalist (UU) denomination at large. How do UUs maintain their unparalleled and unique spiritual diversity within fellowships and congregations? More important, how do they do so without misunderstanding or alienating one another?

According to the Unitarian Universalist Association, UUs can and do in fact struggle at times to effectively articulate their diverse theology within the denomination’s fellowships, congregations and national governing body. How does this relate to the Pagosa Fellowship’s mission that desires to grow a diverse community with differing beliefs and shared values as well as seek personal spiritual growth?

Whether you are a curious newcomer to the UU spiritual tradition or a seasoned advocate, please join us as together we attempt to formulate answers to these distinctive UU questions.

Cerny was raised in the Presbyterian faith in rural Wisconsin. He graduated from Arizona State in religious studies and obtained his master’s degree in religion and theology with honors in historical theology from the United Theological Seminary in Minnesota. While in seminary, he attended the UU Fellowship of Northfield, Minn. He served as pastor of a rural community church in Southern Utah for almost three and a half years. Cerny lives with his partner of 37 years, John, and their four dogs in an off-grid home in rural Kanab, Utah.

Following a congregational vote, Cerny will soon become a part-time resident of Pagosa Springs, leading services at the Fellowship twice each month. This is a collaborative effort between Cerny and the Fellowship as they both explore the potential possibilities of a “settled” form of spiritual leadership for the UU presence in Pagosa.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations” and “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

