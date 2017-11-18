UU topic: ‘Prayer: Who needs it?’

- News
By Bob Lecour
Special to The PREVIEW
Is prayer a thing of the past? For many spiritual people who do not belong to any religious organization, prayer seems like a lost cause; a polite courtesy in the wake of the death God.
Despite the changing attitudes towards traditional prayer, many spiritual people still use prayer to provide meaning in their lives.
On Sundays, Nov. 19 and 26, at 10:30 a.m., UUs will explore the possibility that prayer can still be meaningful personally and communally. Join us as we kick around some thoughts about praying in a universe that is what it is, not what we want it to be.
While Unitarian Universalism is an organized religious denomination within Christianity, it is the only mainline denomination within Christianity that pushes spiritual boundaries to the extent that it does. What this means is that you will find ideas discussed in Unitarian Universalism that no other faith tradition within Christianity will even touch. If this excites you, then check us out.
The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
