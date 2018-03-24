UU topic: ‘Pondering Last Things: The Rhyme and Reason of Eschatology Theology’

- News
By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
Is there any spiritual value in contemplating our “end of time,” also known as “end times” thinking? Those who experienced the false warning of approaching nuclear missiles in Hawaii several months ago could probably best answer this question. Putting on the experience of their mind-set, we will explore and evaluate the theological concept of “eschatology” in our lives, as well as humanity as a whole.
Unitarian Universalism encourages us to develop our own personal theologies, thereby enhancing the spirituality of our community. This Sunday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m., will be an example of how we can grow our personal and communal spiritualities.
The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. Another opportunity to check out our community is our upcoming book discussion on April 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. The book “The End of White Christian America” by Robert Jones will be the focus of our inquiring minds.
Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Pastor Dean Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.
