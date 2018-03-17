UU topic: ‘Finding Spiritual Stability in the Third Moment’

- News
By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
On Sunday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m., we will take a look at the unique Buddhist concept of the “Third Moment.”
Developed by Dr. Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche, the Third Moment practice helps us “avoid our worst emotional responses to ourselves and others.” By utilizing this practice of pausing, we learn to “recognize harmful emotions in the moment, and to let go of them.” In doing so we develop a new awareness of spiritual centering.
Unitarian Universalists (UU) draw upon wisdom from the world’s religions as inspiration for our ethical and spiritual life. In honoring other traditions of spirituality, our spiritual journey is unimaginably enriched. The Third Moment is a fine example of opening up our minds and hearts to the wisdom of the Buddhist tradition.
The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. You are also welcome to our Wednesday evening soup and bread food fellowship being offered on March 21 at 5:15 p.m. This is a simple meal of soup and bread. If you would like, stick around after the meal for friendly conversation or board games.
Another opportunity to check out our community is our upcoming book discussion on Thursday, April 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. The book “The End of White Christian America,” by Robert Jones, will be the focus of our inquiring minds.
This Sunday, the UU Kids’ Religious Education class will continue its exploration of the soul or spirit — that unseen force which animates life. Through science and art activities, youth will learn about the third and fourth principles of Unitarian Universalism, which encourage spiritual growth and a responsible search for truth and meaning, within our congregations. This class, held on the third Sunday of each month, is open to all kids, ages 5-12.
Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Pastor Dean Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.
