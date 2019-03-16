UU topic: Are atheists indeed strangers to God?

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

While atheists can deny the existence of God, can they really deny the idea of God? God has always existed as an idea. God exists as an idea even today. Does this mean that God truly exists? Can a commitment to a free and responsible search for truth and meaning lead to a sacred spirit that is both immanent and transcendent in our lives?

Join us on Sunday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. for an honest exploration of these questions. This service will be led by Pastor Dean Cerny.

There is some urgent relevancy to discussing these matters. There is much global polarization over the “God question.” This religious polarization is increasingly affecting our political perspectives. Philosophically, the question of whether God or gods exist is inconclusive and, therefore, an open-ended debate. How we live and function together in a society that includes both perspectives is the true challenge for Unitarian Universalists and Christian evangelicals alike.

The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds takes place on March 17 and March 24. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 in the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

