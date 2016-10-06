UU topic: Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program

By Ashley Wilson

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) invites you to attend a presentation about the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program (ACVAP) with Ashley Wilson this Sunday, Oct. 9, for its regular service.

ACVAP has been serving Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County for the past 20 years. ACVAP provides support and services to people who have experienced domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

Wilson will be speaking about ACVAP programs, ways violence has affected our community and ways that you can be a support to someone you may know in these circumstances.

With ACVAP’s 20th anniversary and Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, please join us to learn how we can all be a positive impact on our community and the people we care about.

Wilson, the only member of the ACVAP staff who loves numbers, works to manage all the statistical and grant data needed so ACVAP can get money to do all its great work. You’ll also see her coordinating many fundraising events throughout the year. Wilson has a background in child development and a masters in public health. She has worked in many areas, including Nashville Children’s Hospital, in the early childhood field, as a family advocate for the Department of Human Services, as a stay-at-home mom and now with ACVAP for the past year and a half.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The inherent worth and dignity of every person” and “Justice, equity and compassion in human relations.”

PUUF welcomes people of all spiritual belief systems, ethnicity, gender identities and sexual orientations and invites you to enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion