UU topic: ‘A Labor Day Under Martial Law — Colorado 1913’

By Joan Ward

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a presentation titled “A Labor Day Under Martial Law — Colorado 1913” for its regular service Sunday, Sept. 3.

This Labor Day weekend sermon, written by Charlie Clements and read by Joan Ward, will explore the seminal role of Mother Jones and Colorado mine workers in establishing the eight-hour work day, mine safety and the end of abusive conditions in squalid company towns.

In these towns, miners and their families could only live in company shacks at exorbitant rents, could only buy overpriced goods with currency issued by the mine at the company-owned store, and were subject to eviction or worse if they dared speak out about the serf-like conditions.

The Ludlow Massacre, when the Colorado National Guard opened fire on armed miners and then set fire to a makeshift shelter housing miners’ wives and children, remains one of “the bleakest and blackest moments” in American labor history. The Colorado coal miners strike of 1913-1914 changed the nation’s attitude toward labor and capital.

In his sermon, Clements will illustrate how its memory continues to reverberate in contemporary political discourse.

Clements, a public health physician and human-rights activist, is an adjunct lecturer in public policy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He served for seven years as the CEO and president of the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee. He is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and resides with his family in Durango.

This program honors the Unitarian Universalist principles “The inherent worth and dignity of every person” and “Justice, equity and compassion in human relations.”

This program honors the Unitarian Universalist principles "The inherent worth and dignity of every person" and "Justice, equity and compassion in human relations."

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

