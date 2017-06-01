UU to hold annual Flower Communion

By Bonni DeMarco

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend the annual Flower Communion this Sunday, June 4. Please bring a flower or two to share.

The Flower Communion is a Unitarian Universalist tradition, originally created in 1923 by Unitarian minister Norbert Capek of Prague, Czechoslovakia. It was brought to the United States in 1940 and introduced to the members of the Cambridge, Mass., church by Capek’s wife, the Rev. Maja V. Capek.

In this simple but moving ceremony, everyone in the congregation brings a flower. Each person places a flower on the altar or in a shared vase. The resulting bouquet becomes a symbol of diverse, but united, community. The flowers are blessed and then redistributed. Extra flowers will be brought for new visitors, who are always welcome, or for those who forget to bring any. Feel free to wear your finest floral attire to add to the festiveness of the service.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of, “The goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all” and, “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

