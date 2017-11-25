UU to continue discussing prayer

- News
By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
Is prayer a foolish exercise in superstitious futility? Some would say yes. Others would vehemently defend the practice of prayer. And you?
This Sunday, we continue our search for the meaning of prayer in our personal and communal lives. Join us for an ongoing discussion about the value of prayer in a society that is often openly conflicted about its use.
While Unitarian Universalism is an organized religious denomination within Christianity, it is the only mainline denomination within Christianity that pushes spiritual boundaries to the extent that it does. What this means is that you will find ideas discussed in Unitarian Universalism that no other faith tradition within Christianity will even touch. If this excites you, then check us out.
Pastor Dean Cerny’s interest in religious concepts has always been motivated by his passion to question religious orthodoxy. This reasoned approach led him to obtain an undergraduate degree in religious studies from Arizona State University and a master of art’s degree in religion and theology from United Theological Seminary in Minnesota. Of prime interest to Cerny is the relationship between religion and spirituality wherein religion serves as a language to articulate spiritual experience.
Cerny lives with his partner of 38 years, John Ehlert, and their three dogs in an off-grid home in rural Kanab, Utah. Cerny serves as part-time pastor at the Pagosa UU Fellowship, leading services twice each month and is now a part-time resident of Pagosa Springs.
The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
