UU service to look at racial guilt, creating a global community

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Through the works of Neitzche, Hegel, Frantz Fanon and Robin DiAngelo, this Sunday our speaker, Alexis Bernstein, will dissect how to live with racial guilt and create a global community.

She will discuss the root of guilt and white fragility as well as what people of privilege can do the rebalance the racial scale and create a community where people are respected for their inherent worth and dignity instead of judged.

Bernstein graduated with a B.A. from College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in Minnesota in 2017 and received her M.F.A. in arts and humanities at the University of Dundee in Scotland in 2019. Bernstein is currently serving Americorps at Pagosa Peak Open School as a food security champion and trying to influence the future generation of American citizens.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes are held on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

