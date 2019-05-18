UU Fellowship to welcome new members with Sunday service

By Dean Cerny

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship will celebrate our “New Member Service” on Sunday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. At this service, we officially recognize and welcome new members into our fellowship.

In addition to the ritual of welcoming new members, we will explore the nature of belonging to a religious fellowship. The ultimate question UUs must ask of themselves is, “What is it we are asking people to belong to when they join our fellowship?”

This is a key question for any faith organization welcoming new members into their community. For mainline Protestant denominations, evangelical “Bible” centered faiths and emerging new age spiritual communities, the relationship between belonging, behaving and believing is instructive of what one might be joining or committing to.

So, whether you are interested in membership or are simply interested in what joining the UU fellowship of Pagosa might mean, please visit us this coming Sunday. This service will be rendered manageable by Pastor Dean Cerny.

The Religious Exploration (RE) program for 2- to 9-year-olds takes place on May 19. In addition to this program, this Sunday service will recognize the youth within our fellowship and those courageous leaders who undertook the RE program for this year. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.

If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.

