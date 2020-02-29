UU Fellowship to hear about growing up UU

By Michael Demchak

Special to The PREVIEW

Alexis Bernstein, who now attends the Pagosah Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship, will be talking this Sunday on growing up UU. The UU faith totes a free and responsible search for truth and meaning as one of its seven principles. What happens when a child is raised with exposure to all walks of life? Bernstein’s sermon will be a reflection on her experience within the church and how it has formed her into a passionate adult.

Bernstein graduated with a B.A. from College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in Minnesota in 2017 and received her M.F.A. at the University of Dundee in Scotland in 2019. She currently is an AmeriCorps member at Pagosa Peak Open School working with kids on food security.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes are held on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories