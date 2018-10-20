UU Fellowship to discuss ‘God-talk’

- News
By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
As a religious faith organization, Unitarian Universalism has a high percentage of atheists among its membership. Given that atheists are a part of any UU gathering, you might wonder how the subject of God is dealt with in Unitarian Universalist fellowships and congregations. It is an intriguing question.
This Sunday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m., our service will attempt to shed some light on the subject of “God-talk.” Borrowing from a multitude of sources including Judaism, Daoism and Buddhism, we will exercise reason and conscience as we seek common ground concerning our ability to speak to, and about, the eternal presence within our lives.
Unitarian Universalism affirms the Jewish and Christian teachings which call us to respond to God’s love by loving our neighbors as ourselves. In the same breath, Unitarian Universalists affirm humanist teachings which counsel to heed the guidance of reason and the results of science while warning against idolatries of the mind and spirit.
Does it sound like Unitarian Universalists are talking out of both sides of their mouths? Is this “double-talk” or is it really “God-talk”? Curious? If so, join us. But if you do, come with open heart and mind and leave your age-old judgments concerning God-talk behind.
Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Pastor Dean Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.
