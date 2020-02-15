UU Fellowship plans annual ‘Coffeehouse’ on Feb. 16

By Michael Demchak

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship is offering our Coffeehouse variety show to the public on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Please join us and participate in a program of live music, poetry, humor and storytelling from local performers. This year’s Coffeehouse theme is “Winter Love.”

Performers will include John Buehler, Leah Ballard, Karen and Bob LeCour, Yeun Fiedler, Bill Hudson, David Armbrecht, Bonnie DeMarco, Merlin Wheeler, Dave Pettus and various spontaneous improvisational characters (you).

Great coffee, tea and snacks will be provided for your winter Coffeehouse experience.

The UU Coffeehouse is designed to entertain and engage people of all ages, preferences, beliefs and backgrounds. Everyone is invited. It is free to the public; donations are accepted. This show will run in lieu of our normal Sunday worship service. Join the fun. See you there.

UU is a caring and inclusive fellowship, serving the needs of our community. Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza (behind Chavolo’s). From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories