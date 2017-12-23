UU announces Christmas Eve Celebration of Light

- News
By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to join us for a social hour followed by a candlelight service on Christmas Eve.
The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with a light food and beverage offering. The candlelight service will follow at 6 p.m.
This month is a special one for many of us. It is a month of holiday festivities where we can either feel joyous or skeptically onerous (or both). As with many things in our current culture, Christmas can be a divisive issue. More specifically, there is some polarization concerning how one celebrates or the extent to which one participates in this holiday.
As a Unitarian Universalist Fellowship with deep roots in Christianity, we gather in the warmth of companionship to embrace the light of hope that is the focus of this holy night. This will be a service that truthfully and honestly honors the pagan consciousness of this seasonal celebration that was insightfully re-imagined by Christianity.
Pastor Dean Cerny’s interest in religious concepts has always been motivated by his passion to question religious orthodoxy. This reasoned approach led him to obtain an undergraduate degree in religious studies from Arizona State University and a master of arts degree in religion and theology from United Theological Seminary in Minnesota. Of prime interest to Cerny is the relationship between religion and spirituality wherein religion serves as a language to articulate spiritual experience.
Cerny lives with his partner of 39 years, John Ehlert, and their three dogs in an off-grid home in rural Kanab, Utah. Cerny serves as part-time pastor at the Pagosa UU Fellowship, leading services twice each month and is a part-time resident of Pagosa Springs.
The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.
