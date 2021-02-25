Upside down

A black 2004 Chevy Silverado lays upside down after crashing through an airport fence near the intersection of County Road 600 and Condor Drive. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Doug Wiersma, the vehicle was traveling south on County Road 600 at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 22. The vehicle began to lose control on a sweeping curve and went off the left side of the roadway and rolled 1.5 times, breaking through an airport security fence. Wiersma indicated that road conditions were fine and no ice or snow was on the roadway. By the time responding units arrived, the driver had fled the scene. No information has been released in regard to the driver’s identity.