The donations for the Upper San Juan Search and Rescue (USJSAR) annual fundraiser put on by Wyndham on Thursday, June 22, are still rolling in, surpassing the goal set to raise enough money to purchase a new Polaris 2-Up ATV. To date, approximately $21,000 has been received. Pictured are Wyndham employees with members of the USJSAR team.
