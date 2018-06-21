Upper San Juan Search and Rescue

With the forest closed at the time, Upper San Juan Search and Rescue (SAR) utilized Pirate Hill, behind Pagosa Springs High School, for a training session on June 14. SAR volunteers worked on a simulated cliff rescue using rope teams under the guidance of Mike Le Roux, director of emergency operations for Archuleta County. Candace Wolf, kneeling at left, strapped onto the litter that will carry the mock patient up from the “accident area” while Le Roux, pointing, directs another volunteer where to attach an additional rope. EMT Tyler Long, kneeling at right, provided guidance on the rescue coordination between SAR volunteers and medical responders that would be on scene at an actual accident event. The SAR training sessions are ongoing throughout the year and teach essential skills that the volunteers use in real-life search and rescue situations. For more information about SAR, email usjsar@gmail.com.

