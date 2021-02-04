Upper San Juan Health Service District looking to fill board vacancy

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Upper San Juan Health Service District (USJHSD) Board of Directors, which operates as Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC), is seeking a new board director following the Jan. 21 resignation of its board treasurer, Dr. King Campbell.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.