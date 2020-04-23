Upper San Juan Health Service District ballot set Absentee voting encouraged

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Upper San Juan Health Service District, which oversees Pagosa Springs Medical Center, is slated to hold a polling place election on May 5.

Due to COVID-19, Designated Election Official Heather Thomas told the sitting board on March 24 that the district is encouraging people to vote via absentee ballot.

The election will determine which three of the five candidates will be elected to three-year terms on the board.

The candidates are: Kathryn Alfred (incumbent), Robert W. Brobst, Mark H. Ziegler, James C. Pruitt (incumbent) and Matthew A. Mees (incumbent).

Registered electors who fall within the district’s boundaries, which encompass parts of Archuleta, Hinsdale and Mineral counties, will be eligible to vote in the election, which is slated to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5 at the medical center, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

All ballots, whether voted in person or absentee, must be returned by 7 p.m. on May 5 to be counted.

Obtaining an absentee ballot

An application for an absentee ballot may be filed with Thomas by emailing Heather.Thomas@PSMedicalCenter.org or at 95 S. Pagosa Blvd. (between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.) until the close of business on April 28.

