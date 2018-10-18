Upcoming Chamber and community reminders

With the cooler weather indicating the change of seasons, we wanted to remind people to get their calendars out and mark a few “save the dates.” The holidays tend to be a busy time of the year, so start planning now.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Chamber News, News