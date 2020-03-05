Unofficial results: Trump, Sanders win in Archuleta County

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Archuleta County voters voted with the bulk of their fellow Colorado voters in Tuesday’s presidential primary, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday night.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Election, News, Political, Top Stories