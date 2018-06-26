Unofficial primary election results announced

- News
The unofficial election results from today’s primary election have been announced.
There was only one contested race at the Archuleta County level, with that being for Archuleta County treasurer on the Republican ballot.
In that race, Elsa White with 1,067 votes, defeated Samantha Armistead who garnered 875 votes.
For more complete coverage on the primary election, see Thursday’s edition of The SUN.
