Unofficial primary election results announced

White bests Armitstead to advance to November election

The unofficial vote totals for Tuesday’s primary election are in, and while there were few contested races at the local level in the primary, the election helped define who voters can expect to see on November’s general election ballot.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Election, News, Political, Top Stories