Unofficial election results announced

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The unofficial election results have been announced for Tuesday’s primary election.

In Archuleta County, claiming victory in the primary was Warren Brown, who will be the Republican candidate for Archuleta County commissioner for District 1 on November’s ballot.

Ron Maez, who is running for a second term as county commissioner for District 2, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary and will be the Republican candidate for that office in November.

Christian Champagne won the Democratic primary for the 6th Judicial District attorney position, running unopposed.

In the state races, John Hickenlooper won the U.S. Senate Democratic primary, beating Andrew Romanoff, and Corey Gardner won the Republican primary uncontested.

Raymon Anthony Doane won the primary for U.S. Senator in the Libertarian Party.

Lauren Boebert won the Republican primary for the representative to the 117th United States Congress, beating incumbent Scott R. Tipton.

Diane E. Mitsch Bush won the Democratic primary for the representative to the 117th United States Congress, beating James Iacino.

Mayling Simpson won unopposed in the Democratic primary and Joyce Rankin won unopposed in the Republican primary for the State Board of Education member in Congressional District 3.

Barbara McLachlan won the Democratic primary unopposed and Marilyn Harris won the Republican primary unopposed for state representative in District 59.

Not all primaries held Tuesday had candidates for every office.

Tomi Bliss, election administrator at the Archuleta County Election’s Office told The SUN Wednesday morning that 52 people voted in person in the county, while in elections past about 150 to 180 people normally voted in person.

She explained that, out of 9,517 ballots issued, her office received about 4,700 completed, making voter turnout in the county roughly 49 percent.

Bliss noted that official election results will most likely be announced on July 9.

Statewide, over 99 percent of voters cast a mail ballot and the voter turnout rate for Colorado voters is 44.96 percent as of press time Wednesday morning — a record-breaking state primary turnout.

Following are the unofficial vote totals for all races in Tuesday’s primary, provided to The SUN by the Archuleta County Election’s Office.

The following vote totals reflect only Archuleta County voters.

County offices

Archuleta County

commissioner, District 1 — Republican

• Warren M. Brown: 1,618

• June E. Marquez: 584

• Nate Berman: 466

Archuleta County

commissioner, District 2 —Republican

• Ronnie Maez: 2,208

Archuleta County surveyor

There were no candidates for this office in the primary election.

State offices

State Board of Education member, Congressional

District 3 — Democratic

• Mayling Simpson: 1,508

State Board of Education member, Congressional

District 3 -— Republican

• Joyce Rankin: 2,110

State representative, District 59 -— Democratic

• Barbara McLachlan: 1,572

State representative, District 59 -— Republican

• Marilyn Harris: 2,147

District attorney, 6th Judicial District — Democratic

• Christian Champagne: 1,505

Federal offices

United States senator —

Democratic

• Andrew Romanoff: 577

• John W. Hickenlooper: 1,330

United States senator —

Republican

• Cory Gardner: 2,375

United States senator -—

Libertarian

• Gaylon Kent: 4

• Raymon Anthony Doane: 12

Representative to the 117th United States Congress,

District 3 — Democratic

• James Iacino: 698

• Diane E. Mitsch Bush: 1,109

Representative to the 117th United States Congress,

District 3 — Republican

• Lauren Boebert: 1,044

• Scott R. Tipton: 1,556