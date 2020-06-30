Unofficial election results announced

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The unofficial vote totals from today’s primary election are in, provided by the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

Not all primaries held today had candidates for every office.

The following vote totals reflect only Archuleta County voters.

County offices

Archuleta County commissioner, District 1 — Republican

• Warren M. Brown: 1,618

• June E. Marquez: 584

• Nate Berman: 466

Archuleta County commissioner, District 2 —Republican

• Ronnie Maez: 2,208

Archuleta County surveyor

There were no candidates for this office in the primary election.

State offices

State Board of Education members, Congressional District 3 — Democratic

• Mayling Simpson: 1,508

State Board of Education members, Congressional District 3 ­— Republican

• Joyce Rankin: 2,110

State representative, District 59 ­— Democratic

• Barbara McLachlan: 1,572

State representative, District 59 ­— Republican

• Marilyn Harris: 2,147

District attorney, 6th Judicial District — Democratic

• Christian Champagne: 1,505

Federal offices

United States senator — Democratic

• Andrew Romanoff: 577

• John W. Hickenlooper: 1,330

United States senator — Republican

• Cory Gardner: 2,375

United States senator ­— Libertarian

• Gaylon Kent: 4

• Raymon Anthony Doane: 12

Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 3 — Democratic

• James Iacino: 698

• Diane E. Mitsch Bush: 1,109

Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 3 — Republican

• Lauren Boebert: 1,044

• Scott R. Tipton: 1,556

john@pagosasun.com