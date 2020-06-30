Unofficial election results announced

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
The unofficial vote totals from today’s primary election are in, provided by the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder’s office.
Not all primaries held today had candidates for every office.
The following vote totals reflect only Archuleta County voters.
County offices
Archuleta County commissioner, District 1 — Republican
• Warren M. Brown: 1,618
• June E. Marquez: 584
• Nate Berman: 466
Archuleta County commissioner, District 2 —Republican
• Ronnie Maez: 2,208
Archuleta County surveyor
There were no candidates for this office in the primary election.
State offices
State Board of Education members, Congressional District 3 — Democratic
• Mayling Simpson: 1,508
State Board of Education members, Congressional District 3 — Republican
• Joyce Rankin: 2,110
State representative, District 59 — Democratic
• Barbara McLachlan: 1,572
State representative, District 59 — Republican
• Marilyn Harris: 2,147
District attorney, 6th Judicial District — Democratic
• Christian Champagne: 1,505
Federal offices
United States senator — Democratic
• Andrew Romanoff: 577
• John W. Hickenlooper: 1,330
United States senator — Republican
• Cory Gardner: 2,375
United States senator — Libertarian
• Gaylon Kent: 4
• Raymon Anthony Doane: 12
Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 3 — Democratic
• James Iacino: 698
• Diane E. Mitsch Bush: 1,109
Representative to the 117th United States Congress, District 3 — Republican
• Lauren Boebert: 1,044
• Scott R. Tipton: 1,556
john@pagosasun.com