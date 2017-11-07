Unofficial election results

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The unofficial results of today’s election have been released.
Ballot Issue 1A, Archuleta County’s ask for a 1 cent sales tax increase for a new jail and sheriff’s office, was defeated with 2,019 votes in favor and 2,146 votes against.
Ballot Issue 5A, the San Juan Water Conservancy District’s request for an increase to 1 mill to help with the land acquisition for and support the San Juan River Headwaters Project reservoir, was defeated with 878 votes in favor and 2,697 votes against.
For more information on the election, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates