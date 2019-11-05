Unoffical election results announced

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
The unofficial results of today’s election have been released.
Proposition CC, which asks voters to end the limits on state tax revenue as outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, was defeated in Archuleta County, with Archuleta County voters casting 1,548 votes in favor and 2,663 votes against.
Proposition DD, which would authorize the Colorado Legislature to allow sports betting and create a new tax that would be used to fund water projects in the state, was defeated in Archuleta County, with Archuleta County voters casting 1,807 votes in favor and 2,402 votes against.
For more information on the election, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories