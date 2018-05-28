Unleash your creativity at family-friendly drumming sessions

- News
By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, May 29, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.
Designed as an opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity, the drumming class is a family-friendly activity open to all ages. It’s all about having fun in a group with friends and neighbors. No previous experience is necessary.
Musical structures such as melody, harmony, tonality, rhythm, meter and form are absorbed naturally through an easygoing pedagogical method that integrates hand drumming, singing, body percussion, air drumming and music from around the world.
For more information, email banjocrazy@centurytel.net or call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
