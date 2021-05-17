University offers nursing scholarship opportunities

By Jane Dvorak

Western Governors University

There are more than 60,000 nurses working in Colorado, the largest single occupation in the health care delivery system, according to the Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence.

Many of these health care professionals are over the age of 55, causing a real need for nursing expertise in the coming decade. It is estimated between population growth and retirement replacements, more than 3,300 nurses will be needed annually.

In recognition of that nursing care and need, Western Governors University (WGU) announced scholarship opportunities for new students in Colorado. The Nurses Appreciation Scholarship is available for nurses and other health care workers looking to obtain a degree or gain an advanced degree to further their health care skills.

“We can’t discount the value nursing and health care professionals make to Colorado’s workforce,” said Corey Edwards, WGU Northwest Region and Colorado director. “At WGU, we are focused on the student and ensuring they are obtaining skills that transfer directly to the workplace. Offering scholarship opportunities is just one of the ways we are able to support our health care and nursing students.”

There will be 200 scholarships awarded across the U.S., valued at up to $4,000 each. WGU offers several accredited bachelor’s and master’s degrees, including bachelor’s in registered nursing, BSN, health information management, health services coordinator and health care management. Health care professionals can advance their undergraduate degrees with master’s nursing programs in education, informatics, leadership and management, and administrative health care degrees in health leadership, health care management and family nurse practitioner.

Deadline to apply for the Nurses Appreciation Scholarship is June 30. For more information, go to WGU at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/nurses-appreciation.html.