United Way ‘Play For The Way’ CD and dining certificates great gifts for the holiday season

By Bill Hudgins

Special to The PREVIEW

United Way of Archuleta County is pleased to announce that the “Play For The Way” CD is now available, featuring 19 songs by 14 great local musicians: Steve Blechschmidt, George Clous, DC Duncan, Mark DeVoti, John Graves, Bob Hemenger, The High Rollers, Michael and Dianne Killen, Shane Lane, Brooks Lindner, Terry Rickard, Lisa Saunders, Debbee Tucker and Tim Sullivan.

The CDs may be purchased for $12 cash or checks only at Goodman’s Department Store, The Made in Colorado Shoppe, Where the Buffalo Roam, Rainbow Gift Shop, Seeds of Learning, the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program (ACVAP, now located in the downtown Citizens Bank building), Pagosa Springs Visitor Center (checks only) and the Chamber of Commerce, or you may also order using a credit card at the playfortheway.com website.

The popular dining certificates are also now available and may be purchased for $25 at Seeds of Learning, ACVAP, the Pagosa Senior Center, Pagosa Lakes Recreation Center, Chamber of Commerce and the Visitor Center. The certificates may be redeemed for $25 towards your restaurant tab, and the restaurants then donate $5 for each certificate to United Way. If you are planning on dining out, why not help United Way and its 12 partner organizations at no additional cost to you?

All proceeds from the CD and certificate sales stay in Archuleta County and help support American Red Cross, ACVAP, Axis Health System, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts of Colorado, Habitat for Humanity, Housing Solutions for the Southwest, Pagosa Outreach Connection, San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging, Seeds of Learning, Southwest Conservation Corps and Volunteers of America, all providing much needed services to our community.

