United Way outlines upcoming Archuleta County happenings

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Bill Hudgins
Special to The PREVIEW
United Way of Southwest Colorado is now accepting applications for nonprofit partners to be funded in 2017-2018.
To review requirements and download the application, please visit unitedway-swco.org. United Way of Southwest Colorado serves the counties of Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan. Application deadline is Jan. 27.
United Way Ski Day
Wolf Creek United Way Ski Day — Jan. 18 — a very special day at Wolf Creek Ski Area. You can ski, save and help Archuleta County residents all at one time.
Purchase adult all-day lift tickets on the mountain for $55 (regular price $66) — save $11 — and Wolf Creek Ski Area donates that $11 to United Way.
There will also be savings on tickets for children (12 and under) and seniors (65-plus).
It can’t get much better than this — enjoy a day on the slopes, save money and help United Way and its partner nonprofit agencies continue to provide much needed services to our county and our residents young, old and in-between.
Dining certificates
When you buy a dining certificate for $25, you will receive a credit for that amount toward your tab at any of 22 fine Pagosa Springs restaurants and those restaurants will contribute $5 for each redeemed certificate to United Way.
If you plan on dining out, this is a great way to help United Way at no cost to you. Certificates are available at the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Visitor Center, Ross Aragon Community Center and the Pagosa Lakes Recreation Center.
‘Play for the Way — the Music of Pagosa’
The “Play for the Way — the Music of Pagosa” CD, featuring 19 original songs from 14 talented and well-known local musicians, may be purchased at Goodman’s, Where the Buffalo Roam, Hodge Podge, Made in Colorado Shoppe and Rainbow Gift Shop.
You may also hear excerpts and order at playfortheway.com.
Where else can you hear great music from Steve Blechschmidt, George Clous, DC Duncan, Mark Devoti, John Graves, Bob Hemenger, The Highrollers, Michael and Dianne Killen, Shane Lane, Brooks Lindner, Terry Rickard, Lisa Saunders, Tim Sullivan and Debbee Tucker all in one place and at your convenience?
All sale proceeds go to United Way in Archuleta County.
Golf tournament
Don’t say you didn’t have enough notice for the United Way Golf Tournament set for June 3, 2017.
This will be a four-person scramble tournament with an entry fee of $80 and $50,000 hole-in-one and $25,000 putting contests. As the event draws closer, we will let you know how to reserve your spot for this fun tournament.
Schuss the slopes, enjoy fine dining, hear great music, hit a $50,000 hole in one or sink a $25,000 putt (or both) and help United Way support: American Red Cross; Housing Solutions for the Southwest; Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program; Pagosa Outreach Connection; Axis Health Systems ; San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging; Big Brothers Big Sisters; Seeds of Learning; Girl Scouts of Colorado; Southwest Conservation Corps; Habitat for Humanity; and Volunteers of America.
Ninety-nine percent of all proceeds and donations stay right here in Archuleta County.
Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Golf, Lifestyle, Sports, Updates, Winter Sports