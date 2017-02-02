United Way dining certificates perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any other time

By Bill Hudgins

Special to The PREVIEW

Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away. How about taking your dearest out for dinner or lunch, paying for your meals with United Way dining certificates and benefiting our community, all at the same time?

These certificates may be purchased for $25 and are redeemable for that amount at any one of the 22 participating establishments who, in turn, will donate $5 for each certificate to Archuleta County United Way.

These donations help to fund 12 local nonprofit agencies providing much needed services to our residents in the areas of health, education and self-reliance.

Most restaurants allow you to use more than one certificate provided that you spend in multiples of $25. Also, most allow the certificates to be used for beverages as well as food, but please check with your server when ordering. Certificates are not to be used for tax and tip.

Those agencies benefiting from these donations are the American Red Cross, Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program (ACVAP), Axis Health System, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts of Colorado, Habitat for Humanity, Housing Solutions for the Southwest, Pagosa Outreach Connection, San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging, Seeds of Learning, Southwest Conservation Corp and Volunteers of America.

Certificates may be purchased at ACVAP, Seeds of Learning and the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, the Pagosa Springs Visitor Center, Ross Aragon Community Center and the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Recreation Center.

Using these certificates to dine out is a win-win situation. You win by enjoying a great meal and showing how much you care about our community, and the community benefits with the donation from the restaurant at no cost to you. Certificates may be used at any time for any occasion until May 28.

