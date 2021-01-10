United Way Day set at Wolf Creek Ski Area

By Jodi Jahrling

United Way of Southwest Colorado

Join United Way of Southwest Colorado (UWSWC) at Wolf Creek Ski Area for a fun day of skiing and boarding with discounted tickets on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to benefit United Way nonprofit organizations in Archuleta County.

Proceeds to UWSWC are invested locally to meet needs in the areas of education, financial stability and health. A portion of proceeds from each full-day lift ticket sale will be donated to the UWSWC that helps support over 30 nonprofits in Southwest Colorado.

“In United Way’s 46-year history of service to Southwest Colorado, we have found that when people join together for the common good, things change for the better,” said Lynn Urban, president and CEO. “Wolf Creek Ski Area has provided a great opportunity for us to raise funds for our area that includes a full day of fun for friends and family, and perhaps a team-building day for businesses.”

Call Wolf Creek Ski Area at 264-5639 for more information and to purchase tickets.